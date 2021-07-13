Charles Robbins Sells 7,584 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 9,912,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,269,459. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.