Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

