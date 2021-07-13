Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given a $22.54 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHYHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $22.06 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

