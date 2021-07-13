Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.06 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

