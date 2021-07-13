CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

