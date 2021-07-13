CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,128,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $8,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -29.79.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

