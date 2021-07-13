CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

