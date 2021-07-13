Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $614.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.11 million and the lowest is $585.15 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

