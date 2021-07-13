Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas has a 1 year low of $261.65 and a 1 year high of $392.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.74.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

