Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 3,451 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 4,797 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 9,912,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269,459. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

