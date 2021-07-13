Citigroup Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $76.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.32 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

