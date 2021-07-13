Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.