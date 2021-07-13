Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

