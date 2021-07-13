Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

