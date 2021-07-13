Citigroup Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

