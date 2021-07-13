Citigroup Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.