Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

