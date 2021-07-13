Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

