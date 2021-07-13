Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.