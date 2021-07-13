Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,686,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

