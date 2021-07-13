Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.