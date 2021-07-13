Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

