Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,344 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

