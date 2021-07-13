Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $537.31 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

