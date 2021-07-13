Claudia Ordonez Sells 1,000 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $50,990.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

