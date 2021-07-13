Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) CFO Robert M. Vreeland Sells 171,083 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29.

Shares of NYSE:CLNE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,635. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

