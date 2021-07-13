Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.19

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,957,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,852,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,895,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

