Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
GLQ stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
