Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON CCH traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,613 ($34.14). 404,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,597.32. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 944 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,421.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

