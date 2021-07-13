Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 182,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,480. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

