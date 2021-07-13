Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,393. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.12 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

