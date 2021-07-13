Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCOI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 195,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,136. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $634,724.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.