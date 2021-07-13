Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

