Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
