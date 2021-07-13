Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

