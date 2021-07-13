Colin Black Sells 14,133 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $3,385,984.14.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00.

NYSE:CRWD traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $264.34. The company had a trading volume of 65,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,529. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

