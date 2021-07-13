Collective (CO2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $235,275.99

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Collective coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $235,275.99 and $138,531.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00817642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

