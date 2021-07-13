Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

Comcast stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

