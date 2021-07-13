Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

CYH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

