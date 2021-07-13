Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP Richard W. Newsom Sells 2,211 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66.

CTBI stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

