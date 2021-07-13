Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) Insider Gary Merrill Sells 4,395 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 4,395 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $330,372.15.

CVLT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 183,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,052. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

