Comparing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Preferred Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.40 billion 14.50 $147.45 million $5.09 35.62 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.03 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.69

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sun Communities pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.27% 3.30% 1.75% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Communities and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 6 0 2.75 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $167.86, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

