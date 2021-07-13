Comparing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 6.23% 22.63% 10.81% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.65 $77.60 million $2.54 20.69 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

