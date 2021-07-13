Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report sales of $180.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $188.80 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.