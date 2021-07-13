Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

