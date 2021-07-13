Conformis, Inc. (NYSE:CFMS) Insider Sells $25,118.76 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NYSE:CFMS) insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,233. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

