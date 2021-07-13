Connacht Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of ProPetro worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PUMP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 6,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,590. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $902.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

