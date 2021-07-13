Connacht Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 35,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.