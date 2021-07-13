Connacht Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 29,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,845. The stock has a market cap of $789.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

