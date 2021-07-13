Connacht Asset Management LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $16,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.