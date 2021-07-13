Constellation (DAG) Price Up 48.4% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Constellation has a total market cap of $216.40 million and $6.39 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.