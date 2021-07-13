Contrasting Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 21.12 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.99 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.73 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.99

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy -53.66% -257.95% -5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.11, meaning that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

